Rape: Oluwo buys pepper sprays for women in Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, will on Monday distribute free pepper sprays to females in Iwoland to defend themselves against rapists.

Oluwo, a first-class traditional ruler from Osun State expressed concern over incessant rape cases in the country.

In a statement on Friday, the monarch called on interested females across the three local governments in his domain: of Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa to converge at his palace at 10am on Monday.

Oba Akanbi said there would be a brief enlightenment and training on the usage of the item and protection against sexual assault.

The monarch recently asked the Federal Government to legalise the use of stun guns and pepper spray for females as defence items against rape.

He also urged the nation’s lawmakers to come up with stricter penalties for rapists in order to protect the pride of Nigerian females.

Oluwo stated: “The reported cases of rape are alarming and call for serious concern by responsible stakeholders.

“Apart from constitutional penalty against rapists, I want to charge the government to consider legalization of the use of stun guns and pepper spray by females as protective items against unapproved sexual attempts.

“Many ladies were raped and killed. I’ve strong trust that the items, when approved for females, will protect them against such an unjust treatment and return sanctity to our society.

“By that, the constitutional provision is a long term punishment; while pepper spray and stun gun are short term defence measures.

“The defence instruments could form part of females’ accessories in their hand bags and purses.

“There are training sessions available overseas even in South Africa for females to learn how to use it in warding off attackers”

“Rapists are coward animals and not human. The trauma of their victims is an eternal curse of no remedy.

“Raped victims are no doubt mentally disturbed and emotionally imbalanced.”

