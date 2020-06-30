Rape: Nasarawa baby for operation in Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-month-old baby girl, who was defiled in Adogi town of Nasarawa State, has been taken to Jos, Plateau State for medical consultations.

Mother of the baby told Daily Trust that: ” We are going to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, ( JUTH ) for medical operations on the baby.”

She said that she is happy with the donations she had received through a concerned citizen, Amina Aminu.

Aminu said N300,000:00 had so far been raised for the medical procedure even as she appealed to the well spirited individuals to assist to enable the toddler have her mutilated body corrected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Daily Trust had reported that the toddler was defiled midnight, on May 27, when the family was asleep and the door to their room was left open due to heat being experienced in the area.

Mother of the girl said: “The incident occurred on Wednesday 27 of last month when suddenly I woke up around 3am and found that my baby was missing.

“I checked my phone, which was also close to me before I slept, but it was also missing,” the mother narrated.

Mother of the child said soon after she realised that something was wrong with her infant daughter, she began to shout and people in the compound and others woke up to come to the aid of the family.

She explained that when both men and women of the village trooped into their compound, they went out in search of the baby on foot and motorcycles, and ultimately, the child was found in an uncompleted building bleeding.

One Ahmadu Yaro had been arrested for allegedly defiling the young girl.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App