Rape: Lawyers want police to investigate COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo

By Agency report Published Date
Busola Dakolo and Biodun Fatoyinbo

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has urged the police to immediately commence investigation on the rape allegation levelled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of a renowned inspirational artiste, Timi Dakolo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dakolo accused Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of sexually abusing and raping her.

She had claimed that the incident resulted in loss of virtue, face and also exposed her to ridicule and trauma.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, leader of COPA, in a statement, described the allegation as grievous and must therefore not be swept under the carpet.

“In our quest to build a sane nation, no stone should be left unturned; this matter must be treated with the urgency it deserves and not swept under the carpet, as has regrettably been the habit.

“With the provisions of sections 4 and 24 of the Police Act, the Nigerian Police Force must urgently invite Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo to appear before it to rest all sundry matters related to this matter. This is our demand.

“Regardless, the police must begin a thorough independent investigation of the allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo, given that rape is a criminal matter that is squarely within their purview and mandate as a law enforcement agency.

“The Nigerian Police are to whereupon make its findings public and proceed to prosecute the culprit without delay, where its investigations turn up sufficient material for a case of rape,” Olajengbesi stated.

