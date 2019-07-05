Rape: Abuja residents demand justice for 4-year old

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday demanded justice for a four-year old who was allegedly raped by the family’s cook, 28-year old Ebiloma Idris.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh led the protest of Abuja residents to the Apo High Court where the case was brought for trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dike said that the protest was aimed at raising voices and a call for justice for the minor who was allegedly raped by Idris in 2016.

The actress and singer said it was shocking that the alleged rapist was being protected by the father of the minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dikeh told NAN that the mother of the minor had tendered all evidences and medical reports which showed there was a rape situation.

She quoted the mother of the minor as saying she was hoping the court in its final judgment would grant justice to the minor.

Dikeh said that the accused, Idris should be given a maximum sentence when found guilty to serve as a deterrent to others who perpetuate such heinous crimes as child molestation.

She said that she would continue to lead the move for justice for the minor whose father has failed to support the mother on the case but has rather taken the sides of the alleged rapist.

Dikeh said that the adjournment of trial to Oct. 3, will give ample time for the prosecution to tender all evidences and witnesses to the case to prove that there was rape.

Also speaking to NAN, Ayisha Yesufu, Co-convener of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) group called for fair prosecution and justice delivery which should not come as a result of outcry on social media.

She explained that in this case, the mother of the minor had reported the case to the police but they fail to act immediately and were also concealing some evidences before the court.

Following amendments made on the charges, Otaluka adjourned the case to Oct.14 for further hearing to enable both the prosecution and defence counsel tender more evidences and witnesses to the case.

A large number of protesters were seen outside the court premises carrying placards with inscriptions #Justice for Khloe, #Idris Ebiloma must rot in Jail, #Justice not for Sale, #Say no to child molestation. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App