Rangers sack coach Ugwu ahead of Confed Cup pool stage

Nigerian side Enugu Rangers have confirmed the sacking of coach Benedict Ugwu after the team slipped to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Akwa Starlets in their Nigeria Professional Football League encounter on Sunday.

Ugwu had qualified the side for the group stages of the 2019-20 CAF Confederation Cup, but has paid the price for some poor domestic form that has seen them pick up just a single victory in five matches this campaign.

Out of five matches played so far in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season, Rangers have managed to win one match, drawn one and lost three.

Their first home defeat came against MFM of Lagos who inflicted a 1-0 defeat on them in their MatchDay three fixture.

They followed up with another 1-2 loss at Rivers United before their shocking 0-2 defeat by newly promoted Akwa Starlets at the ‘cathedral’ on Sunday.

According to reports in Nigeria, the club have appointed Sylvanus Okpala as a replacement, though there appears to be no official announcement.

Rangers are currently in 15th place in the 20-team league and are next in action on Sunday when they host Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the Confederation Cup.

