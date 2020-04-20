Ramadan: Wait for Sultan’s announcement on moon sighting, Muslims advised

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims have been advised to wait for the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar to announce the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy Month of Ramadan before they commence their fasting.

The advise was given by the Secretary General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

He then urged Muslims to watch out for the crescent and communicate same to the nearest Muslim authority close by – if sighted, for onward transmission to His Eminence, for final announcement after the necessary confirmation, is conducted satisfactorily.

According to the statement, “Nevertheless, JNI wishes to re-awaken the collective resolution of the Muslims to fully prepare, so as to reap the benefits therein the blessed month. One of the significant aspects of this period is the issue of moon-sighting that has over the years recorded significant improvement, which should be sustained.

“Muslim leaders and scholars should not relent in their respective efforts at uniting the Ummah through mass Islamic education and enlightenment, as well as bridging communication gap. Therefore, Muslims are called upon to watch out for the crescent and communicate same to the nearest Muslim authority close by – if sighted, for onward transmission to His Eminence, for final announcement after the necessary confirmation, is conducted satisfactorily.

“Just as we are conversant with the Qur’an and Sunnah (practice of the Prophet), as well as eminent scholars’ point of view – who stand by the teachings and practice of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him – PBUH), and the Ijma’a (majority opinion of learned-scholars), we thus have no reason to be confused or misguided, on moon sighting.

“All that is needed of us, is to strive with all sincerity to get things right. Allah, the Most High instructs the Muslims to rally round themselves in unity and resolve things amicably. He said; “and hold fast unto the religion of Allah and be not divided”. Thus, Muslims in Nigeria should stay tune for the Sultan’s crescent announcement. On the other hand, Muslims should resolve and make proper plan to intensify efforts in the Tilawah (recitation) of the glorious Qur’an, especially as we observe the ‘stay at home policy’. We shouldn’t allow the time to just wane without optimal utilization.

On the observance of congregational prayers, he said, “It should be made known that all optional and non-obligatory prayers, including Taraweeh, are originally preferred to be observed at home, even though it is desirable to observe it in congregation hence, there will not be the annual Tafsir sessions and no congregational Taraweeh in mosques, until when situation permits.”

He therefore urged Muslims to pray with their families at home and stay safe.

