Ramadan: REDAN urges prayers for Nigeria

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria has urged Muslim faithful to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the country.

REDAN President, Aliyu Oroji Wammakko, in his Ramadan message to Nigerians, noted that that this year’s Ramadan comes at a most unusual time when mankind is contending with the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the economy and the entire social life worldwide.

He stated: “As part of the measures to combat the pandemic, governments across the globe have directed people to keep social distance and avoid large gatherings, including congregation for lectures or prayers which are some of the dominant features of the holy month of Ramadan.

“This also affects the “I’tikaf”, the usual seclusion in the mosques during this period, which we have been advised to instead observe in our homes. These are part of the sacrifices we have all been called to make, so that we can prevail against the ruthless invisible enemy called COVID-19.”

Aliyu urged the Muslim community and Nigerians in general to maintain full compliance with the directives given by the relevant government and religious authorities in the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I also urge us to remember in our prayers our health workers and other care givers who are at the front line of the fight against COVID-19. We should also pray for divine guidance for our leaders to always take the right decisions and do the right things especially in this trying time for the comfort and well-being of the people. It is an important duty of the faithful during the Ramadan to show compassion for the less-privileged whose conditions have even been made worse this time by the economic and social disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic,’’ he said.

