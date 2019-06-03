Ramadan: Muslims task on peace, tolerance

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims and all Nigerians have been urged not to abandoned the lessons of the month of Ramadan, but sustain its benefits by improving on their tolerance, love for others and praying for the success of the nation’s leaders.

The Chief Imam, Apo Legislative Quarters, Imam Muhammad Nura Khalid, gave the advice on Monday in Abuja at the annual Ramadan Lecture and National Ramadan Special Prayers organised by the FCT Mosques and Ramadan Services Organization (MORAS), formerly known as the FCT-Itikaaf Welfare Management Committee (FCT-IWMC).

According to him, it is important for Muslims to maintain and improve on their spiritual and other successes gained during the month of Ramadan.

“It is equally important for all to continue to pray for the success of our leaders in the interest of the country and the citizenry. Muslims must continue to love one another for the betterment of the society,” Imam Khalid said.

On his part, the Chairman, MORAS, Dr. Hussain Abdallah-Rahman, said the organisation has reached 20 years in offering services to the Muslims and also serving as guide for other masjid (mosques) due to the series of reforms in mosque managements including cleaning, security and other special programmes.

Also, the Director of Services of MORAS, Imam Murtada Abdal-Rahman, said Allah has been accepting previous prayers and will continue to accept prayers.

According to him, it is not correct to hold that the prayers for the wellbeing of the nation are not accepted due to the challenges of kidnapping, banditry and insurgency, among others.

“The situation before the present administration came on board was worse, but through prayers the differences are being noticed, especially in the area of counter-insurgency. There was a time that everyone was afraid of where the next bomb may explode, even in the FCT apart from some parts of the country being controlled by insurgents this is not the case today and we thank Allah for that,” he said.

