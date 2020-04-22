Ramadan: Look out for new moon on Thursday – Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, has called on Muslims to look for the new moon of Ramadan tomorrow, Thursday April 23.

The sultan, who is the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, said the people should report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to him.

“This is to inform the Muslim ummah that Thursday 23rd April 2020. which is equivalent to 29th day of Sha’aban 1441AH shall be day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1441 AH,” a statement issued on behalf of the sultan by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto, read in part.

“May Allah SWT help us in the discharge of this religious duty,” it added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App