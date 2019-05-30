Ramadan: Group donates food, clothes to victims of Kasuwan Magani crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Kaduna Muslim Ummah Development Association (SOKAMUDA) has donated bags of beans, maize as well as clothes to victims of Kaduna’s Kasuwan Magani crisis in a bid to ease their suffering especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking while handing over the donation to representatives of the people in Kaduna, chairman of the association, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed said the association is a coalition of 14 associations which merged together to provide relief materials to victims of the Kasuwan Magani crisis.

According to him, “Members of the association tasked themselves as well as sought help from others to give to the people as the association is a non-profit and non-governmental. The gesture is especially for women and children who have lost their husbands and their fathers who were the bread winners of the family.”

He urged on well to do individuals to extend helping hands to the less privileged especially in the blessed month of Ramadan to gain Allah’s mercy.

He then called on Nigerian’s to engage in frequent prayers to bring lasting peace in the state and the country at large and pledged its continued support to the government believing it will do justice to the people that ear.

He further appealed to the government to address the recurrent crisis in the area and urged them to punish those found guilty to causing chaos in the area saying, “The spate of killing and kidnapping is very worrisome.”

He assured that the association is engaging with a number of groups in peace talks in order to ensure peace returns to the state and the country at large.

Representative of the Kasuwan Magani victims, Shuaib Madaki, thanked the association for the gesture and assured that he will deliver the items to all affected persons.

