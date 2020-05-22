  1. Home
Ramadan: FOMWAN donates fruits to Abuja custodial centre

By Abdullateef Salau 
The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has donated assorted fruits to the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

FOMWAN Ameera in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajia Bola Usman, who led other members to deliver the items, said the gesture was to complement food donations by other organisations or individuals. “During this period, sickness of various dimensions needs immune boosting and what we have in fruits will augment whatever deficiency we may have in our immune system,” she said.

She urged the inmates to have faith in  Allah and be prayerful against their tribulations.

The deputy comptroller, Kuje Custodial Centre, Mr Godwin Ochepa, thanked the association for the donation, which, he said, was quite different from all the other donations the centre had been receiving.

Meanwhile, the FCT FOMWAN has appointed the Ona of Abaji and Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Baba Yunusa, as its Grand Patron.

