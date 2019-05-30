Ramadan: FOMWAN donates food items to prisons, orphanages in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Plateau Chapter, has donated food items to Jos Prison, orphanages and conducted free medical outreach programmes in the state, for the Ramadan.

The Leader of FOMWAN in Plateau, Mrs Muhibba Abdulrazak, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos that the gesture was aimed at showing love to the beneficiaries during the Ramadan.

“We donated food items comprising grains, condiments and palm oil to the Jos Prison. We also donated three water storage containers and copies of the Qur’an to the inmates.“

“We visited the Young People’s Home and an orphanage at Ali Kazuare in Jos North Local Government Area, where we also donated food items, clothing and toys to 40 children of ages three to 12,’’ Abdulrazak said.

According to her, the association also donated some clothes and toiletries to 45 patients at the Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF) Centre, at Birmingham Teaching Hospital, Jos.

Abdulrazak said that FOMWAN was organising a seminar for Christian and Muslim youths in the state, as part of efforts to promote peaceful co-existence and fast-track development.

“In our humanitarian week, we also organised free medical screening and sensitisation on malaria and safe child-spacing at Nurudeen Mosque in Nasarawa Gwong, Jos during our Ramadan Tafsir,’’ she said.

In a related development, the National Leader of FOMWAN, Mrs Halima Jibril, had directed all its members to conduct a special prayer in the last days of Ramadan for the release of Leah Sharibu and other abductees held in captivity.

She said that the association shared as mothers, the agony and grief of the parents of Leah and other abductees, irrespective of their religion or ethnic background.

Jibril advised all Nigerians to be patriotic by putting the country first in their dealings, to further enhance its development. (NAN)

