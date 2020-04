ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Ramadan begins today, the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced.

He made the announcement last night in a telecast monitored by Daily Trust.

“24 April 2020 becomes the first day of Ramadan 1424 AH, in sha Allahu. We therefore call on Muslim brothers and sisters to commence fasting accordingly,” the Sultan said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App