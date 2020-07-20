Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

An early morning downpour has destroyed several houses and claimed properties worth millions of naira in Gombe metropolis and some towns and villages of the state.

Victims and residents of the affected areas said the rains which started around 6:00 am on Monday and lasted for hours, affected several residential areas in the metropolis and washed away properties, foodstuff and domestic animals.

The affected areas in Gombe metropolis are; Jekadafari, Dawaki, Hayin Misau, Yalanguruza, BCJ, Unguwa Uku and Commercial Area among others where hundreds of houses were submerged by the flood.

The early morning downpour also flooded houses in other local government areas in the state.

In Bojude town of Kwami LGA, over one hundred houses were said to be affected and domestic animals worth fortune also perished in the flood.

