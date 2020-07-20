  1. Home
  2. Gombe
  3. Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Gombe
ADVERTISEMENT

Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Gombe

By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe 

An early morning downpour has destroyed several houses and claimed properties worth millions of naira in Gombe metropolis and some towns and villages of the state.

Victims and residents of the affected areas said the rains which started around 6:00 am on Monday and lasted for hours, affected several residential areas in the metropolis and washed away properties, foodstuff and domestic animals.

The affected areas in Gombe metropolis are; Jekadafari, Dawaki, Hayin Misau, Yalanguruza, BCJ, Unguwa Uku and Commercial Area among others where hundreds of houses were submerged by the flood.

The early morning downpour also flooded houses in other local government areas in the state.

In Bojude town of Kwami LGA, over one hundred houses were said to be affected and domestic animals worth fortune also perished in the flood.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.