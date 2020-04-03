Rainstorm destroys houses, renders families homeless in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy downpour which lasted for just about 45 minutes on Thursday destroyed houses, shops, electrical poles, a health centre as well as churches and mosques in about three towns in Akoko area of Ondo state.

In Ikare town, the rainstorm was said to have affected places like Ugbe and Jubilee road, where markets had been closed down as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of corona virus in the area.

Also in Arigidi Akoko the rainstorm affected places like Semu Semu, Olokun Agbaluku and others.

Properties worth millions of naira was said to have been destroyed while families were rendered homeless.

The rain which was said to have been accompanied by powerful storms removed the roofing of houses at Ugbe, and shops at Jubilee road.

The area was also said to have been thrown into darkness because of the damage done to electric poles

A church roofing was said to be totally removed while the fence of a local government maternity centre collapsed.

As victims were counting their loses a business woman who did not give her name at Ikare Akoko lamented the present situation in Nigeria which she termed to be an emergency period that called for understanding between government and governed.

She advocated for more practical and meaningful palliative measures as markets are closed.

She said the rainstorm incident and the explosion of Saturday added more to the existing hardship because everything is now stagnant.

Another victim who gave her name as Kehinde John, a fashion designer said the rain destroyed her machines and clothes as well as other properties bin her shop.

She called for assistance saying government should come to their aid.

