Rains to persist in, Abuja, other cities across the country – NiMet

The Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that rain will persist in Abuja, Minna and other north central areas today.

NiMet in its forecast yesterday said there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the northern and central cities.

It said moderate rains should prevail over the southern cities in the next 24hours.

The NiMet prediction also shows that rain will be experienced over the northwest while thunderstorms are expected over the northeast during the morning hours.

And as the day progresses the condition is likely to continue with chances of thunderstorms over most places during the afternoon/evening hours.

NiMet said day and night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 29 – 30oC and 22 – 24oC respectively.

It said the central states will also experience moderate/intermittent rains throughout the forecast period as day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25 – 30oC and 21 – 24oC.

NiMet also indicated that there are prospects of rains over the entire southern region throughout the forecast period except southwest where cloudy conditions will be experienced during the morning hours.

The day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25 – 30oC and 21-23oC respectively.

