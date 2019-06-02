Rains: See Monday’s weather prediction for Abuja, Kano, Lagos, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted morning thunderstorms and partly cloudy conditions over the Central States with day and night temperatures of 24 to 37 and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa axis in the morning with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Dutse, and Damaturu while the rest of the regions are expected to remain cloudy during afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience morning thunderstorms and rains as well as cloudy morning over Warri, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Rains are likely over this region while during the afternoon and evening with cloudy conditions over Enugu, Onitsha, Owerri, Benin, Asaba, Akure, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Awka, Ogoja, Umuahia, Obudu, and Ijebu-Ode.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country with chances of continuous rain around the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

