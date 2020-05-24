Rains disrupt eid prayer in Niger State

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy downpour in the early hours of Sunday in Minna and its environs affected the Eid prayer to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The rains forced Muslim faithfuls, who gathered at various central mosque prayer grounds, to flaunt the physical distancing order of Niger State government.

Scores of Muslim faithfuls started trooping to Minna Central mosque prayer ground early in the morning with their face masks.

Initially, social distancing order was strictly observed but, with heavy downpour, Muslim faithfuls trooped to the mosque in large number for safety to observe the Eid prayers.

Niger State currently has 26 COVID-19 cases.

In his sermon during the two rakaat prayers, Chief Imam of Minna Central mosque, Sheikh Ibrahim Isa Fari, advised Muslims to put into practice what they have learnt during the 30-day Ramadan fast, which include charity, love, humility and sacrifice for maximum results.

Fari also stressed the need for them to always abide by experts’ advice on coronavirus as precautionary measure to mitigate spread of the virus.

Also speaking after the prayer, Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Political matters, Alh Nma Kolo said the state government will continue to be proactive in combating the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Kolo also reminded Niger State residents that ban on horse riding traveling and gatherings was still in force.

Meanwhile, Eid prayers were observed in an orderly and peaceful manner throughout the state with strict adherence to the washing of hands, wearing of face masks and social distancing order of government.

