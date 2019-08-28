Rainbow Academy Kafanchan clinches Magajin Gari football trophy

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainbow Shettima Academy FC of Kafanchan has clinched first edition of Magajin Gari Peace and Unity Football competition.

The tournament was sponsored by the Magajin Garin Jama’a, Alhaji Abubakar Sadik Muhammad Isa.

The competition was organised for 16 youth football teams in Kafanchan and environs and is meant to foster unity and understanding among them.

Rainbow Shettima boys beat rivals Salama FC 4-3 on penalty after a 2-2 draw at full time, on Saturday at Kafanchan Old Township Stadium.

Jama’a Emirate FC clinch third place in a walk-over against Ungwan Rimi FC.

Presenting the trophy to the winners, owner of Salama FC, Pastor Emmanuel Kure of Throneroom Ministry, Kafanchan, congratulated the winners for exhibiting team spirit.

He thanked the sponsor of the tournament for his contribution to promoting peace among the youths of the area.

He called on the youths not to subject themselves to be used as vehicles of destructions either by politicians or by religious extremists

In his remarks Alhaji Abubakar Sadik said he decided to sponsor the tournament to foster unity among youths in the area and called on themto embrace each other and live a peaceful life with everybody.

