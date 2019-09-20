  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rain kills 1, wreaks havoc in Ilorin
ADVERTISEMENT

Rain kills 1, wreaks havoc in Ilorin

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin   Published Date

Heavy rainfall that destroyed property in Ilorin, Kwara State, has claimed the life of a woman, Lateefah Adeyemi, who slipped into a drainage during Wednesday’s downpour in Mubo community.

She was said to be on her way to the Maraba Motor Park when the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victims called on the state government to liaise with the federal government to find lasting solutions to the problem.

They blamed the incident on the ongoing channelization project on the Asa River.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has called on the Federal Government to order the contractors of the project back to site, saying the drainage was poorly done.

 

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.