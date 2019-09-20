Rain kills 1, wreaks havoc in Ilorin

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall that destroyed property in Ilorin, Kwara State, has claimed the life of a woman, Lateefah Adeyemi, who slipped into a drainage during Wednesday’s downpour in Mubo community.

She was said to be on her way to the Maraba Motor Park when the incident happened.

Victims called on the state government to liaise with the federal government to find lasting solutions to the problem.

They blamed the incident on the ongoing channelization project on the Asa River.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has called on the Federal Government to order the contractors of the project back to site, saying the drainage was poorly done.

