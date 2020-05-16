Railways orders compulsory use of face masks at facilities nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has enforced the compulsory use or face masks at the headquarters and all its formations and facilities nationwide.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this while flagging off the sensitization and awareness campaign on the imperative of using face mask and strict compliance with the social and physical distancing protocol.

Daily Trust on Saturday reports that railway services are currently suspended nationwide following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of face masks maybe one of the guidelines to be observed once railway services resume though sources told our correspondent there are no plans to lift ban on train services anytime soon to curb community spread of the virus.

Speaking at the sensitization, the Okhiria said the corporation was poised to protecting his workforce from the novel Coronavirus.

“Healthy workforce is an asset for any organization, because it is a healthy staff that can perform optimally towards the production output with profound efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

