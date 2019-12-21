Rail repairs stalls Yuletide free train ride – Osun governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said resumption of work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line will unavoidably stall the government’s free train ride programme for the Christmas and New Year festive season.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, had on Friday ordered the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, the contractor handling the 10 railway stations along Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line to resume work immediately with a view to completing the projects unfailingly next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola expressed regrets that following the directive by the Federal Government, no train would be allowed to ply the standard gauge rail line until completion of the project in January 2020, a development he said had disrupted the free train ride programme usually funded by Osun government in support of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Governor, who maintained that free train programme had been prioritised by his administration in continuation of the good works started by his predecessor, assured that his administration would remain strongly committed to the welfare of the people.

“The free train ride programme is an important part of our administration’s welfare promise. It started from the last administration and has continued till date. It is in fulfillment of part of our campaign promises to continue with the good works started by my predecessor,” the statement added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App