  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world No 1 ranking
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world No 1 ranking

By . . 
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1989 to hold golf’s world No 1 ranking, fending off a late challenge on Sunday to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed out an amazing 31-foot chip shot at the par-3 16th and, despite a two-stroke penalty that turned it from a birdie to a bogey, took a three-stroke victory over American Ryan Palmer that boosted him over Rory McIlroy atop the rankings.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Rahm said. “It has been a goal since I was 13-, 14-years-old.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.