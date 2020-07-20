Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world No 1 ranking

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1989 to hold golf’s world No 1 ranking, fending off a late challenge on Sunday to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed out an amazing 31-foot chip shot at the par-3 16th and, despite a two-stroke penalty that turned it from a birdie to a bogey, took a three-stroke victory over American Ryan Palmer that boosted him over Rory McIlroy atop the rankings.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Rahm said. “It has been a goal since I was 13-, 14-years-old.”

