Rahm debuts at No 1 in WGC St Jude Invitational

Spain’s Jon Rahm makes his playing debut as world number one at this week’s WGC St. Jude Invitational, hoping to continue his hot hand in a string of big events.

Rahm won the Memorial two weeks ago to overtake Rory McIlroy and climb atop the rankings for the first time, becoming the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros to hold the top spot.

“It’s a true honor and it’s humbling to be here knowing how hard I’ve worked to get to this point, to be the first Spaniard since Seve, knowing how some of the best golfers in Spain and in Europe haven’t been able to get there,” Rahm said.

“Getting here is great, but at the same time, I can only think I need to keep playing that good or better to hopefully stay here for a long time.”

Rahm, a 25-year-old whose six European Tour titles include the 2017 and 2019 World Tour Championship in Dubai, would achieve a rare feat if he can emerge victorious from a field that features 45 of the world’s 50 top players at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

