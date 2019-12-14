Rahama Sadau opens beauty lounge in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau, has finally launched her brand, ‘Sadau’s Home,’ a beauty lounge in Kaduna.

Earlier, the actress posted on her verified Instagram handle that she would be opening ‘Sadau’s Home,’ and tagged it as “a place to be in Kaduna.” The actress had celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday, last week.

In ‘Sadau’s Home’ is the shisha lounge which has attracted some attention, most especially from the Northern part of the country. According to the Cambridge English Dictionary Shisha is the Arabic name for a type of pipe for burning tobacco, an area of business celebrities in the country are presently exploring and is viewed by some as not an enterprise to publicise.

Recently, many Kannywood stars have turned to the business world, with Ali Nuhu, Maryam Yahaya, Sani Danja and many others launching their brands, while others build Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO).

Reacting, Muhsin Ibrahim, a lecturer in the University of Cologne, Germany, who recently authored the first book on Kannywood and who has been commenting on Kannywood affairs for over a decade opined that it is good for Kannywood stars to diversify. “Although Kannywood has doubtlessly come to stay, none of its actors or crews will remain active and relevant in it forever. In other words, one’s star may be shining today, but it may not be tomorrow.”

On the issue of opening a shisha lounge in the conservative north by the actress, he said “it’s high time we realise that the actress, Sadau, no longer cares about what others think of her. Whether we consider a Shisha lounge right or wrong, as long as it’s profitable, that is all. Shisha is a youth, urban culture in many places in the world. Sadau’s lounge is for the youth.”

In 2018 Kano State censorship board said it had forgiven Sadau over her indecent appearance in a musical video that led to her expulsion from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) in October 2016. Executive Director of the board, Alhaji Isma’ila Na’abba Afakalla said it resolved to forgive the actress in view of her unreserved apology to the people of Kano State whose sensibilities she had abused by featuring in an amorous video. He stressed that the board is willing to start attending to the films produced by the actress.

Sadau has appeared in many Nigerian movies in both Hausa and English languages. She is the winner of Best Actress (Kannywood) at the City people Entertainment Awards in 2014 and 2015. She also won Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards in 2015 by African Voice. In 2017, she formed a production company named Sadau Pictures were she produced her first movie, ‘Rariya.’

