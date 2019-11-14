Radio Bayelsa staff, PDP supporter killed as armed thugs disrupt rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have reportedly shot dead two persons in Nembe Ogbolomabri, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State just as armed thugs invaded the venue of the party’s rally, shot and dispersed party members that have gathered for the event.

A driver with Radio Bayelsa, Simon Onu was one of the persons killed during the attack. General Manager of the radio station, John Idumange confirmed the killing of the driver. The second person killed was a supporter of the PDP.

Daily Trust learnt that the PDP supporter, whose name could not be ascertained as at press time, was shot inside the party’s protocol van he was being conveyed, along with other party members, to the venue of the rally when the vehicle was ambushed.

Four other occupants of the vehicle were said to have sustained bullet wounds and were taken to an unknown hospital for treatment.

At the party’s gubernatorial campaign rally in Nembe Ogbolomabiri, heavily armed men disrupted the rally as they fired gunshots which dispersed the party’s supporters.

Witness accounts had it that the armed men invaded King Koko Square, venue of the rally as party supporters were awaiting the arrival of dignitaries for the event.

Governor Seriake Dickson who was expected to flag off the rally alongside the party’s governorship candidate, Douye Diri, was being expected before the attack.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the police command in the state, Asinim Butswat, said the DIG in charge of Bayelsa election will address journalists on the attack.

