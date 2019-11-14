Racism the catalyst for outspoken remarks – Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury said his outspoken remarks which have caused huge offence to many are down to the racism aimed at Travellers he experienced as an amateur.

The 31-year-old Briton – who is of Irish Traveller descent and is nicknamed ‘The Gypsy King’ – drew a hail of criticism with controversial comments such as ‘a woman’s best place is in the kitchen’ and claiming it would only take the legalisation of paedophilia in addition to the decriminalisation of abortion and homosexuals to see “the devil come home.”

However, Fury – who has battled demons such as substance abuse and mental health issues which he claims prompted him to think of committing suicide – says he made the comments to fulfil the role of being an outsider.

