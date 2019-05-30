Quit APC chairmanship, former Gov Abdulkarim tells Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Governor of old Sokoto state, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim on Thursday threw his weight behind the call for Oshiomhole to step down as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I am 100 percent in support of the call for Oshiomhole to step aside, for APC to have good leadership that will lead the party’s progress, “he stated while baring his mind on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Sen. Lawal Shua’ibu had also called on Oshiomhole to resign.

Abdulkarim noted that Oshiomhole met APC leading about 26 states in the country, and expressed concern over the number of states APC lost control in the last general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We lost Bauchi, Benue, Adamawa, Oyo, Imo and Zamfara states. It’s too much,” he lamented

“The party Chairman is supposed to lead the party to capture more states as many as possible ,give it right leadership and direction. The essence of leadership is to encourage dialogue and negotiation.Oshiomhole is not doing that”’

The former Governor stressed:” Essence of politics and political party is to win elections, if it failed then is not a party.”

“Now APC has Federal Government and other strong structures and the party is losing control in six states, it’s too much blow for members to bear” Abdulkarim said.

He added:”I am advising him to be a gentle man and step aside for the person that can do it to give prober leadership for the party, otherwise in 2023 when the tenure President ends, if we don’t take care, we will lose more.”

A good leader, he pointed out, should be able to unite party supporters and loyalists, resolve internal differences and treat all party members impartially.

He reiterated that Oshiomhole failed to do that.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App