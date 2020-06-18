Quaker to stop ‘Aunt Jemima’ brand due to ‘racial stereotype’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quaker Oats Company, makers of the Aunt Jemima line of pancake mix and syrup, Wednesday said it would rebrand those products following weeks of civil unrest in the United States.

The Pepsi cosubsidiary said it will retire the image of Aunt Jemima, an older black woman who has appeared on the products for decades.

A news report by UPI, an online platform, quoted Quaker’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kristin Kroepfl, as stating on the proposed re-branding initiative, that: “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations”, the marketer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The Aunt Jemima character, which has marked the company’s pancake mix since 1889, has been criticized for years and was the subject of a Change.org petition three years ago called “Set Her Free.”

Kroepfl further stated that the company would start “by removing the image and changing the name” and that the management “will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

PepsiCo, which acquired Quaker in 2001, said Tuesday it will pledge $400 million for initiatives to oppose racial injustice, following weeks of unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, a black-American in Minnesota.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App