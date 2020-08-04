Quadri to lead Bundesliga side, TTC in European League

ADVERTISEMENT

Aruna Quadri is expected to lead his new team, TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell in the prestigious European league for the 2020/2021 season which serves off next month.

According to the President of the club, Stefan Frauenholz, the arrival of Quadri from Sporting in Portugal has come with a lot of expectation from the Nigerian.

Already, the team is targeting a play-off stage in the forthcoming season with the hope that Quadri will spearhead the team’s campaign.

“TTC is confident about the new season. Quadri Aruna is a top 20 player. The Nigerian has not lost a game in Portugal in six years. He plays very attractive table tennis and is very pre-stressed. I think fans will enjoy him a lot,” Frauenholz said.

He added: “The TTC board does not want to commit to a clear season goal. The playoffs would be nice, but you also know that everything has to fit. Quadri Aruna must strike as desired and Ruwen Filus also needs a super shape. It’s a real surprise bag.”

The president also believes the decision by the league organisers to cancel the doubles match would surely help the team.

