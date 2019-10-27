Qatari charity gives monthly stipends to 700 orphans in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Qatar Charity Organization has given monthly stipends to 700 orphans in Sokoto State.

The beneficiaries include 150 children orphaned by Boko Haram who were adopted by the Sokoto business mogul, Umaru Kobo A.A. and those made fatherless by bandits in the state.

Briefing newsmen on this development, the Chairman, Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki said the children would continue to receive the money until attaining maturity.

Maidoki also said the organization built 30 boreholes and provided 300 goats and 50 sewing machines for women in the state.

He added that the state government had secured a 5-hectares land at Kalambaina where the organization would build a School of Nursing among other things.

Lawal also cleared the air on the ongoing disbursement of a grant to 23,990 widows and divorcees by the Dangote Foundation in the state, saying the beneficiaries were selected devoid of any political or religious inclination.

