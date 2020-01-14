Qatar to support Nigeria in IDPs resettlement, reintegration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, Ambassador Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Mohannadi has said his country is willing to partner with Nigeria on the reintegration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Refugees.

He made the pledge when the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed paid him a visit in Abuja, according to a statement by the NCFRMI’s Head of Media and Communication Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

The statement said Ambassador Al Mohannadi reassured the NCFRMI boss that an assessment team will be sent out immediately to appraise the needs of vulnerable people in camps and host communities.

Abdulkadir said the meeting had sought the collaboration of the Gulf country on the reintegration of IDPs and Refugees in Nigeria and the provision of durable solutions to persons of concerns across the country.

“Nigeria currently has 2.4 million Internally Displaced Persons IDPs and 52,000 refugees and the goal of the Commission is to resettle and reintegrate one million refugees and IDPs in Nigeria with durable solutions in 2020,” he quoted the NCFRMI’s Federal Commissioner as saying.

He said the visit to the Qatari Embassy was part of the Commission’s active drive to attract strategic assistance in ameliorating the hardship faced by people displaced by conflict in Nigeria.

NCFRMI is planning to build prefabricated low-cost resettlement communities and establish skill acquisition centres for empowerment of IDPs.

