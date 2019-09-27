Pythons, erosion sack 2 Cross River communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, almost all parts of the two communities in the outskirt of cosmopolitan city of Calabar have been deserted as a result gully erosion and incessant attacks by different species of dangerous reptiles, including pythons.

Threatened by gully erosion and snakes life has become challenging for Ikot Nkebere and Nyakassang communities situated just on the outskirt of Cross River capital city, Calabar

While Ikot Nkebre is located at Eight Miles area of Calabar, Nyakassang, is 25 minute drive to the east of the capital city.

Over the years the environment surrounding these communities has become a death trap. Gully erosion has turned the areas into gaping ditches which allows reptiles to make them their abode.

No fewer than five houses have reportedly been brought down in the last one month in the Nyakasang community alone.

The about 80,000 members of the community, which is situated few metres behind the Federal Government Girls Secondary School Calabar and a stone throw to the Ben Ayade Industrial Park, have been battling to save themselves from the menace of the flood.

According to a resident, Anietie Akpan, the settlement was a plain land and that there was a big stream which has now dried up.

However, he said over the years gully erosion has been uprooting houses, shops and turning streets into death traps.

The erosion has also affected the water supply in the area as boreholes, which are the major source of potable water are damaged.

Engineer Patrick Effiong, one of the community leaders, said no fewer than six school children were swept away in flood in the last six months.

“We have lost many souls in this neighbourhood. We have lost properties worth millions of naira including houses and economic crops. We have written to many government agencies to no avail. The NEWMAP has even tagged our community as an emergency case. Where can we run to with our families? We want government to swiftly come to our aid,” said Effiong.

Another resident, 55 year-old Anietie Unwana James, said he has been living in fear as his house has shown signs of giving away as a result of the erosion.

Unwana’s house is located on the edge of a ravine which has steadily been eaten away. All the surrounding earth, trees and houses have been swept away leaving a depth of more than 100 metres where snakes and rodents have taken refuge.

“I have nowhere to run to with my two wives and 12 children. You can see the state of my house, the foundation has all given way. By the time the next flood comes the house will go. I have my heart in my mouth. I appeal to the government and public spirited individuals to help me.

“We don’t sleep in the night especially when it rains because of fear of attendant flood. I don’t have money. The road that led to my house has since been washed away. It is difficult for my children to play or walk out. Government officials have visited but nothing more,” he said.

A woman leader, Mrs Maris James Essien who said she is a farmer as are many other dwellers of the community, lamented at how pythons often attack them.

“Snakes are common sights throughout our surroundings. You can see we live in a ravine, heavily threatened by erosion. Other residents who could afford had since left here for fear of snakes and erosion,” she said.

Chairman of Nsah Effiom lane of Nyakassang community, Etim Sunday Umoh said he has lived in the community since 1993. “When I built my house we did not witness this threat until 19 years ago.

According to him, former governor Senator Liyel Imoke sent a team of engineers to address the situation “but they dug the gutters and abandoned them half way’’.

The story at Ikot Nkebre is no different. Mr Nyong Eden, a youth leader also said Imoke had sent officials to visit the community but nothing much was done.

“Our existence is under threat. More than 50 houses have been pulled down by the erosion and close to 100 are at risk if no help comes in soon. We are all living in fear every day,” he said.

However, while on a visit, recently to the communities, following the public outcry, the Director General of the Cross River State Emergence Management Agency (SEMA), Ayim Princewill, called on residents of all flood prone settlements in the state to immediately evacuate from the affected areas.

Princewill said that after a physical assessment of the damage caused by torrential rains in Nyangasang area it was very dangerous for people to continue to live in the area.

He further advised residents of such areas to abide by the building codes.

