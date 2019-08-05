Purchasing index sustains expansionary rate for 28 months

ADVERTISEMENT

The Purchasing Managers Index published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sustained its expansionary trend for twenty-eight straight months.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. The PMI is based on five major indicators: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment.

A PMI reading over 50 or 50% indicates growth or expansion of the Nigerian manufacturing sector as compared to the previous month, while a reading under 50 suggests contraction. A reading at 50 indicates that the number of manufacturers reporting better business is equal to those stating business is worse.

Analysts at Cordros Capital have opined that in the face of negative news surrounding the Nigerian macroeconomic landscape, ranging across unrelenting security challenges especially in the North, lack of policy actions due to the delayed cabinet formation, weak consumer spending, and weak output growth, Nigeria’s composite PMI remained strong in expansionary territory.

The CBN’s recently released PMI survey showed that the index was only marginally higher (+0.2 points to 58.2) compared to last month’s reading, driven by both manufacturing (+0.2 points) and non-manufacturing (+0.1 points) segments.

The analysts noted that for the next few months, there are no sufficient reasons for the composite PMI index to nosedive into contractionary terrain, especially in the light of the still stable FX market and moderating input prices, both of which should continue to drive positive business sentiments.

They argued that beyond the obvious, sustained expansionary PMI readings provide some support to the positive 2019FY GDP forecast, which is expected to be driven by both the oil and non-oil sectors.

Meanwhile, there were signs of declining price levels as average input and output prices across both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs moderated in the review period.

The decline in price level was supported by the combined impact of FX stability and liquidity, and benign energy price movement.

