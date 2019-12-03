Pupils stay away from school over flood in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary school pupils in Umuebu community, Ukwuani Local Government area of Delta state have stayed away from school, following devastating flood in the area.

A community leader, Mr Joel Okanyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in a telephone interview that heavy flood had cut off the community from other neighbouring areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the flood had also destroyed works on the untarred portion of the second phase of the community road under construction.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Right now, our community has been cut off and a portion of the road project under construction destroyed.

“Our children have stayed away from school because of the worsening situation, occasioned by the flood.

“We are appealing to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to come to the aid of the community by commencing work on the second phase of the road project.

“We believe that if the road project is completed, it will enable the people access other areas and also sell their farm produce outside the community,” Okanyi said.

He said that lack of access roads in the area had also denied indigenes from accessing the community health centre for medical treatment. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App