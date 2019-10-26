  1. Home
Pulisic with hat-trick as Super Chelsea cruise past Burnley

Chelsea players celebrate with Christian Pulisic after the American completed his hat-trick against Burnley

Christian Pulisic hit a perfect hat-trick to guide Chelsea to their fourth successive Premier League win with a 4-2 victory at Burnley.

Pulisic, who had not scored for his new side before the match, became the first American to net a Premier League treble since Clint Dempsey in 2012.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a surging run and left-footed shot.

He added his second on the stroke of half-time with a low finish with his right, before completing his treble with a header from Mason Mount’s cross after the break.

Willian added his name to the scoresheet on 58 minutes with a fierce strike from Tammy Abraham’s pass.

Burnley threatened a comeback with two late goals, both of which were assisted by substitute Robbie Brady.

First, Jay Rodriguez scored a stunning long-range effort, before Dwight McNeil’s deflected shot further reduced the deficit.

Chelsea remain fourth, trailing Leicester City in third on goal difference.

Burnley drop to 11th place on 12 points.

