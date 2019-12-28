Publish names of ghost workers – Kogi Labour challenges HoS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Organised Labour in Kogi State has challenged the Head of Service, (HoS), Mrs Deborah Ogunmola to publish the names of ghost workers allegedly discovered by the state government.

The challenge was coming on the backdrop of reports credited to the head of service that the state government uncovered 300 ghost workers allegedly planted by senior civil servants in the state.

A statement by the state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Ranti Ojo described the allegation as disheartening especially in the face of series of verifications that trailed the civil service in the last three years.

The statement noted that aside the normal verification exercise, the government also organised pay parade for all workers and had their biometric data captured.

It challenged the Head of Service to publish the names of the ghost workers, their MDAs and the senior civil servants involved in the criminal activities.

The labour leaders said the government’s statements since after the screening indicated that the payment system has been made watertight and only the governor could order the inclusion of any names in the payroll and wondered how senior civil servants could gain access to the payroll again.

