Public servants major culprits in corrupt practices — CCB chair

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Isa Mohammed, has identified public servants as the major culprits in the perpetuation of corrupt practices in the country.

He said this yesterday in Abuja at the national workshop on the Reform of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, organised by the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC).

He said though there are collaborators in perpetuating corruption outside the public service, the amount of corruption and it’s magnanimity is mostly within the public service.

“No contractor in Nigeria in terms of works, services and supply of goods can perpetuate anything by his own right because if you are supplying to the government, you have to collaborate with the public officer to perpetuate the needed corruption,” he said.

On what the bureau was doing to nip that in the bud, he said, “Right now, we are trying to pick a category of public officers and monitor their conduct, particularly the political office holders, either elected or appointed. Then the top government functionaries, the career civil servants, from the permanent secretaries and directors. If we are able to do that effectively, definitely we will have some reduction.”

