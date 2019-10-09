Public sector not getting the best – Aig-Imoukhouede

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, Africa Initiative for Governance, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhouede yesterday said the Nigerian public sector requires the best talent and that currently it is not getting the best.

Aig-Imoukhouede stated this at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NES25) in Abuja.

He decried that there has been a significant erosion in the quality of governance and the standard of human capital, adding that the type of “policy implementation that should fix Nigeria’s structural problems requires the very best of us. If we don’t address it, we will be challenged”.

Aig-Imoukhouedes who also said the mortality rate of an entrepreneur or business person in Nigeria, is higher than in most environments said there are two qualities required to create wealth in any environment, including domain expertise and block and tackle. “The block and tackle means navigating an environment and making the business thrive and in Nigeria the block and tackling expertise is overwhelming” he said.

He called for human capital development, in sense of health, education and addressing the quality of the life of every Nigerian, adding that “with the size of our economy we should have 40 billionaires, but until we learn, from other competitive economies, we may not get there”

