Public school teachers may retire at 65

ADVERTISEMENT

There are strong indications that the retirement for teachers and education officials in public schools would be extended from 60 to 65 years.

A bill seeking the extension of the retirement age for educationists was said to be before President Muhammadu Buhari, waiting for his assent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministry of Finance, whose comment was sought by the presidency on the matter, had given a nod for the extension of teachers’ retirement age.

The ministry said it hasn’t got objection whatsoever for the matter and won’t be bothered at all, should the president assent to the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on ‘Re-Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria 2019-Urgent, F/LEG/1305019/534/236,’ signed by the former minister, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, on May 17th, said the ministry had carefully gone through the bill and supported its objective, which had the potential to promote education by attracting and retaining teachers in the education sector in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the ministry has no objection if Mr. President wishes to assent to the bill as presented,” the letter said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App