Public officers with graft cases on their necks

Anti-corruption agencies are pursuing corruption cases against some elected or appointed public officials. Among them are governors, senators, and House of Representatives members.

Rochas Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District over unlawful conversion of public property.

The commission has filed for the interim forfeiture of assets linked to Okorocha, his wife Nneoma Nkechi, and their daughter.

The Head, Enugu Zonal Office of the commission, Mr. Usman Imam, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the activities of the commission in the past eight months.

Imam said the EFCC also obtained a similar order on a property traced to a former aide to Okorocha, Mr. Paschal Obi, and the former governor’s daughter.

He listed some of the property to include a 16-block 96-flat structure and an eight-bungalow multi-million-naira estate, a hotel, two schools, a shopping plaza, a supermarket, a hospital and four vehicles.

“We hope to get permanent forfeiture orders on the property in order to return them to the people of the state,” he said.

Okoi Obono Obla

The suspended chairman of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, is currently being investigated by the ICPC over alleged corruption and forgery. Obla was issued a suspension letter signed by the Secretary to the Governmentof the Federation, Boss Mustapha, which directed him to step down and proceed to face the probe.

Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is facing a fresh six-count charge by the EFCC in 2019 bordering on false assets declaration to the tune of N864 million during his time as FCT Minister between 2010 and 2015.

The EFCC alleged that Mohammed gave false statement to an investigator with the commission, Ishaya Dauda, that he acquired a house at No. 2599 and 2600, Cadastral Zone AO4, Asokoro District, Abuja through a mortgage facility from Aso Savings and Loans Plc. He is also accusedof failing to make full disclosure of his property on 54, Mike Akhigbe Street, Jabi, Abuja and another at Angwan Sarki, Kaduna State while filing his assets declaration form at the EFCC. He was also alleged to have made a false declaration that a property on CITEC Kwara House 5, AP Street, Mbora, Abuja belongs to him, while the property actually belongs to Abubakar Abdu Mohammed.

The offences, according to the EFCC, are contrary to Section 09 (2) (a) of the EFCC(Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.

The commission also accused Mohammed of abuse of office through the allocation of four fully detached and 11 semi-detached duplexes valued at N314m to his associates through the Presidential Tax Force on Sale of Government Houses, which the commission claimed contravenes Section 19 of the ICPC Act 2000.

Gabriel Suswam

The former governor of Benue State and Senator for Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam, is facing three separate charges of money laundering, diversion of public funds and unlawful possession of firearms.

Suswam is alleged to have diverted N3.1bn of the state’s shares from the sale of Benue Cement Company Ltd. He is also facing a three-count charge of alleged possession of one Gloek Pistol with serial number KML 275, one mini-rifle with serial number 54976 and one AK 47 rifle with serial number 5622620063, without lawful authority within February, 2017 at Dunes Investment and Properties Ltd, No. 44 Aguiyi lronsi Way, Maitama, Abuja. He was also alleged to have been found with 29 rounds of 40 MBG Whinchester Ammunition and 56 rounds of 7.66mm live ammunition.

The former governor is also facing a 32-count charge of diversion of Subsidy Re-Investment Programme(SURE-P) funds of the state with his former Finance Commissioner, Omodachi Okolobia and an administrator in the state Government House, Janet Aluga.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Chief Orji Uzor Kalu was a governor of Abia State and now the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District. He is facing charges by the EFCC before a Federal High Court in Lagos on an amended 39-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N7.6bn while he was governor between 1999 and 2007, alongside his company, SLOK Nigeria Ltd, and a former Commissioner for Finance, Ude Udeogo.

Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District, is facing trial before an FCT High Court and the High Court of Kogi State in Lokoja over alleged obstruction, kidnapping and gun-running. The police in the six count charge in Abuja, claimed that Melaye threatened to kill himself by swallowing some substance to put the police officers with him in trouble.

Aliyu Wamakko

The former governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing SokotoNorth Senatorial District is facing charges of theft of public funds and money laundering worth N15bn during his tenure as governor between 2007 and 2015. The EFCC in April 2018 said the commission was investigating allegations contained in a petition against Mr Wammako.

Ifeanyi Ubah

Businessman and Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah is being investigated by the EFCC, while his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, is accused of fraud valued at N43.29bn through the petroleum subsidy scheme.

Peter Nwaoboshi

The Senator for Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, is facing allegations of corruption and a Federal High Court in Abuja had in July granted an interim forfeiture of his “suspicious assets” alleged to be above his legitimate income.

Thus, the senator’s accounts with Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, UBA and Sterling Bank PLC were frozen alongside his properties such as Swimming Electrical Company, along Airport Road, Asaba, Delta State; PON Filling Station along Airport Road, Asaba, Delta State; a multi-billion naira estate under construction at Maryam Babangida Road, Asaba and Cartage Cinema at Okpanam Road Beside Rain Oil Petrol Station, Asaba, Delta State.

Others are: Newbridge Filling Station along Airport Road, Warri, Deltan State; Plot C of O No 16800; Plot C of O 16711; Plot C of O 13988; No 8, Monu Olarenwaju Crescent, Asaba Delta State; a multi billion naira building at No 42 Burna Road, Apapa,Lagos.

Abba Moro

The former interior minister and Senator for Benue South, Abba Moro, is facing trial over alleged fraud in the failed Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment exercise which resulted in a stampede that left 20 people dead in 2014.

Stella Oduah

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah is being probed by the EFCC over alleged money laundering and diversion of funds and award of dubious security devices contract worth N9.4bn in 22 airports across the country while serving as minister in the Goodluck Jonathan administration. In February 2018, her international passport was seized by the EFCC. She won the February 23 Anambra North Senatorial election. Oduah was earlier this year served a charge of non-declaration of assets by the SPIP then headed by Obla.

Ike Ekweremadu

The former deputy senate president who is representing Enugu West Senatorial District was slammed with the charge of non-declaration of assets by the EFCC and SPIP-then led by Obla. The agencies linked ownership of about 22 properties in Abuja, London, the United States and United Arab Emirates to him. He was in August 1, 2018 arrested and detained by the EFCC over the allegation.

Abdullahi Adamu

A Former governor of Nasarawa State and Senator for Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu is facing charges of alleged misappropriating N15billion alongside 18 others.

