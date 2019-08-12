Public hospitals as mere consulting clinics

ADVERTISEMENT

Dereliction of duty is another issue that should not be left out, our medical doctors and senior nurses have become business tycoons.

When you go to public hospital they will refer you to a particular private hospital and when you go there you will find out that they are the owners of that hospital, even if they did not directly refer you to a private hospital owned by them you must go there because they will never give you the required attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, my sister who was pregnant and was in labour was taken to to a public hospital (Gambo Sawaba General Hospital) and we were told that she could not deliver the baby by herself and if she stayed long her womb would be exploded and it might cause either the death of the mother or the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior nurse who was doing the work of doctors told us to go to Ahmadu Bello teaching hospital because the governor of our state (Nasir El-Rufai) provides operation materials for only twenty pregnant women in a week.

He also told us that the materials were not provided for that week because of good Friday and Easter Monday holidays, my elder sister begged them to give us the list of the materials needed so that we could buy them but they said it was beyond our financial capability, it was only the government that could afford it and distributes to the hospitals across the state, the main reason why they treated us that way was for us to go to their own private hospital which was not far away.

It was much later that I remembered that our elder brother is a friend of former medical director of the hospital, I called my brother and informed him about the situation.

This same man who had earlier referred us to teaching hospital had operation on her and brought out a baby girl while I was at the chemist shop trying to buy the medicines prescribed by him.

They also go for work late because they normally go to their own hospitals before going to public hospitals where they work and they will leave early.

Hasheem B Ahmad.

(Hashimbahmad@gmail.com)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App