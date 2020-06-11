PTF, NCDC and the fight against COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to win this battle, the PTF must re-strategise and technology must be deployed to help fight and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCDC guidelines have remained the same. Preventive methods have remained; keeping people physically apart, testing, hand washing, wearing of face masks in public, etc.

These guidelines are being followed religiously by all government institutions and private organisations, and yet many Nigerians continue to fall prey to infection of COVID-19, and even despite the partial lockdown in place.

There is now an urgent need for a paradigm shift in the battle against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The PTF and the NCDC must encourage the adoption of modern technologies in households, government buildings and private businesses if the fight is to be won quickly.

Emmanuel Ogunsaki is an environmental consultant and writes from Abuja – seuneastwood@gmail.com

