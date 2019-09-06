PTAD verification: Photographers make brisk businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Photographers in Enugu say they are making brisk business in the ongoing verification Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and as such, smiling home in each of the two centres where the exercise is taking place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), correspondent who monitored developments at the centres on Thursday, observed that many of the retired senior citizens had to patronise the wait-and-take photographers to get a passport needed for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that PTAD commenced a hitch-free biometric verification of retired civil servants who served in federal agencies, corporations and institutions, in two centres in Enugu metropolis on Monday, Aug. 26.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The exercise which was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 4 has been extended for three more days to end on Sept. 7 to allow for more time to attend to the retired senior citizens.

One of the photographers, Mr Ejike Onyeocha, told NAN that no fewer than 25 retirees patronised him daily since the start of the exercise.

“It is standard that we charge them N500 for the eight passport pictures, even though they make use of one now and the remaining seven copies later,” he said.

Mr John Okoli, popularly called Pazz Photos noted that at least he made N12,000 each day since the Good Shepherd Hall centre, the venue of the verification opened.

Okoli said, “I go home with nothing less than N8, 000 after feeding, transportation, buying the printing materials battery and other things each day.”

Mr John Nwakali, known as Perfect Photos said that it had been over a week of counting of blessing as his business had improved tremendously since the verification started.

“This is the first time in the business that I can boast of over week stretch of activities that continued to yield money and there are no abandoned passport pictures with me.”

The ongoing nationwide exercise is to enable PTAD to have a comprehensive, accurate and reliable database for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The database would also be used to address some irregularities in the system, including ghost worker syndrome, duplicate payments, over and under payments among other needs.

A source said 270 agencies, including universities, tertiary institutions, health institutions and the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, are expected to be covered by the exercise. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App