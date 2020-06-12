PTAD to pay NAHCO ex-workers’ benefits

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disclosed that it is set to pay the first batch of the verified ex-workers and Next of Kin (NoK) of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

The Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, stated yesterday in Abuja that the development was in line with the takeover approval of pension- related matters of some agencies, privatized or liquidated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 2017, including NAHCO.

Ejikeme explained that PTAD carried out a physical verification and biometric capture exercise for eligible ex-workers and Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-workers of NAHCO during the Directorate’s nationwide Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise conducted in 2019.

Subsequently, the collated data were subjected to rigorous due processes culminating in the computation and auditing of the entitlements of the verified ex-workers and NOKs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

She said the Directorate is prepared to make payment to the first batch of NAHCO ex-workers and NOKs that are eligible to receive the one-off final payment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App