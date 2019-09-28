PTAD screens 1,400 Pensioners in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has disclosed that 1, 400 pensioners from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states have been screened in the ongoing verification exercise.

“1, 600 pensioners are targetted in Sokoto centre with, at least, registering of between 300 to 400 pensioners per day,” PTAD Director, Parastatals Pension Department, Mr Sulayman Shelleng stated.

The Director said the six-day exercise covers 274 agencies, including tertiary institutions, health institutions, research institutions and the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

The exercise was to enable PTAD to have a comprehensive, accurate and reliable database for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), he explained.

Shelleng added that: “The database will be used to address some irregularities in the system, including ghost pensioners syndrome, duplicate payments, over and underpayments, among other needs.

“PTAD aims at providing exceptional, transparent and technology-driven pension services through a competent and dedicated workforce.”

Shelleng pointed out that PTAD does not ask for money, and cautioned the pensioners against any form of payments to fraudsters.

He disclosed that the next phase of verification exercise in the series would be conducted before the end of the year and at designated places across the country.

