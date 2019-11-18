PTAD begins verification of 7,000 retirees in FCT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has commenced verification of about 7,000 retirees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) during the exercise in Abuja on Monday.

Ejikeme said the verification was going on simultaneously in the three various centres in the FCT.

She said that those expected to participate in the exercise were retirees from defunct NITEL/MTEL, PHCN and universities, which included both academic and non-academics staff among others.

According to her, the exercise will last for six days while those that missed it will participate in the continuous verification in PTAD office.

“We are trying to put together the data we have collated, thereafter we will come out with a statement regarding the result of the verification.

“We have created awareness through various media and pension unions, to inform respective retirees about the exercise.

“We have been getting good response from the awareness we created for the large turnout of concerned retirees for the verification,”she explained.

She said that the directorate was committed to ensuring that the retirees were given required and deserved comforts through out the verification programme. (NAN)

