PSG thump Real Madrid in Champions League opener

Angel Di Maria scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Real Madrid in their opening game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

The Argentine struck on 14 and 33 minutes in the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes before Thomas Meunier added a third in stoppage time for a PSG side missing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Elsewhere, last season’s runners-up Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in their Champions League Group B opener away to Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus on Wednesday.

Tottenham silenced the raucous crowd with two goals in four minutes midway through the opening half, first with Harry Kane’s well-struck penalty and then a stunner by Lucas Moura.

Olympiakos, who had conceded only once in nine games in all competitions so far this season, halved the deficit through Daniel Podence shortly before halftime.

The hosts levelled it up after 54 minutes when Mathieu Valbuena beat fellow Frenchman Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot after some sloppy play by the visitors.

Brugge and Galatasaray played out a goalless stalemate in their opening Group A game at the Jan Breydelstadion.

In Paris, Neymar-less PSG cruised to 3-0 victory over former champions, Real Madrid.

