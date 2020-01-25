PSG join Barcelona in race for Aubameyang, open talks with star striker

ADVERTISEMENT

PSG have made a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just few days when the news broke that Barcelona are speaking with the striker’s representatives.

Foot Mercato says PSG have opened talks with Aubameyang’s agents about a stunning move to Paris.

Aubameyang would arrive as a replacement for wantaway striker Edinson Cavani, with PSG willing to pay big money in the coming week to convince the Gunners to sell.

Barcelona are also interested, though are reluctant to get into a bidding war with the Parisians.

With less than 18 months to run on his existing deal, PSG are hoping to do business for €40-50m.

In Paris, Aubameyang would be reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

