  1. Home
  2. Sunday Column
  3. PSG chief Al-Khelaifi says corruption charge ‘groundless’
ADVERTISEMENT

PSG chief Al-Khelaifi says corruption charge ‘groundless’

By . Published Date
PSG clinch eighth Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Thursday he expected to be cleared of all corruption charges brought by Swiss prosecutors investigating the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIN Sports, said Swiss prosecutors had alredy dropped charges in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

“While a secondary technical charge remains outstanding, I have every expectation that this will be proven completely unfounded and without any substance whatsoever, in the same way as the primary case,” he said in a statement.

(AFP)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.