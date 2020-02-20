PSG chief Al-Khelaifi says corruption charge ‘groundless’

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Thursday he expected to be cleared of all corruption charges brought by Swiss prosecutors investigating the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIN Sports, said Swiss prosecutors had alredy dropped charges in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

“While a secondary technical charge remains outstanding, I have every expectation that this will be proven completely unfounded and without any substance whatsoever, in the same way as the primary case,” he said in a statement.

(AFP)

